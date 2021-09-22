36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. 118,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 273,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

