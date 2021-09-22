Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading Down 6.4%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.79. 373,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 734,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

