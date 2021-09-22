EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.39 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

