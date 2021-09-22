Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Drops By 25.8%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000.

PUCK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

