Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $48.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

