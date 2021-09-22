Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

