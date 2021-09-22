Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $498.68 or 0.01179443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

