Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG stock opened at $613.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.