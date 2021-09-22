Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394,104 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

