Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,153 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

