Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $22.88 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.69% of LCI Industries worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

