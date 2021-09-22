Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.70

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$123.70 and traded as high as C$126.50. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$125.73, with a volume of 3,019,317 shares traded.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1439197 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Insiders sold a total of 11,734 shares of company stock worth $1,510,933 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.