Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,061 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSI shares. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

