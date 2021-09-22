Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.71 and traded as high as C$23.06. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 20,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

