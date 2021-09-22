Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

