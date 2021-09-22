Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,895 shares of company stock valued at $125,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

