Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.