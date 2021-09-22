Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $534,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $743.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $703.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

