Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LMND stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Lemonade Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
