Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

