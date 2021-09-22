3,035 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

