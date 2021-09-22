3,035 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

