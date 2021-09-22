Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $296.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

