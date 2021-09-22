Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06). 24,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The company has a market capitalization of £226.70 million and a P/E ratio of 52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 803.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,241.74.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.