Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Increases By 26.0%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

