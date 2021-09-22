Short Interest in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Increases By 26.7%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

