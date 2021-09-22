Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Critical Elements Lithium’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
CRE stock opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$239.88 million and a PE ratio of -131.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$1.79.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
