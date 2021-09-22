Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 27.0%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

UUU opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.