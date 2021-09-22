H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$18.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.