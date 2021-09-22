Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The Manitowoc also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

