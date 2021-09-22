-$0.06 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,479,596. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.46, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

