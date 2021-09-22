Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.89.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

