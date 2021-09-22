Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Up 2.1%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.59. 66,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 47,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

