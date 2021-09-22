Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

