Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Trading Down 1.1%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.09. 12,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 19,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

