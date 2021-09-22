WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

