Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 28.0% in August

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFDR stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.