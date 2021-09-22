My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth $162,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYSZ opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

