Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $67.92

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.