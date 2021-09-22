Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.24 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,127.67 or 0.02661931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $81.19 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

