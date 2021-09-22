abrdn plc Sells 9,155 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

