Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,274 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

