Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,207 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII opened at $305.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

