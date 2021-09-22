Investors Buy High Volume of Brooks Automation Call Options (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,017,585 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.