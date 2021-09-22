F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of F5 Networks worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.16 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

