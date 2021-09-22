Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,335,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

OCDX stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last ninety days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

