People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 2,265 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $14,063,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

