People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.