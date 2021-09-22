Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203,275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.38% of Dolby Laboratories worth $137,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

