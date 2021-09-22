Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $121.09 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $121,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

