Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,576 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $106,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.